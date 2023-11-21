



A construction company is evaluating the possible construction of a residential complex on the undeveloped urban plot closest to Punta La Víbora, next to the pink lagoon and waste ground, in Las Torretas. The land., 34,316 square metres, borders with the Natural Park of the Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata, but outside of both protection areas.

The type of construction under consideration is a residential collaborative residential complex, a modality in which areas such as the kitchen and rest areas are shared between the occupants of buildings, although each one is the owner of his or her private home. It would be one of the first projects of this residential modality in Torrevieja, designed for specific sectors such as the young or elderly people.

The company has spoken to the municipal Urban Planning area about the urban compatibility of the plot it owns with this co-living use. The Council has indicated that it is compatible.

In April, the same company submitted a request for a resort campsite, with a gym, cafeteria, spa, slopes, supermarket and parking, on the same site, however, compatibility was denied due to the risk of flooding for this type of facility.

The Council is currently finalising the approval of a project that aims to stop the process of urban degradation suffered by Torreta III with investment in basic services such as roads, lighting, sanitation, and water collectors, although without intervening in the interior streets. The project in the drafting phase foresees an investment of eight million euros.