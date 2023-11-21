



Crescendo International Choir performed a well-received concert Sunday evening, November 12 at the Club in Quesada. This standing-room only event raised 650 Euros for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal, which supports military veterans and their families. The following Saturday night, November 18, the choir performed a concert at Salt Church in Los Montesinos, raising almost 300 euros for the Salt Church.

Some of the songs performed at these concerts included What a Wonderful World, made famous by Louis Armstrong, New York, New York, made famous by Frank Sinatra, To Make You Feel My Love, made famous by Adele, Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, Memories, from the popular musical Cats and You Raise Me Up, sung by many different artists.

On Saturday, December 2, the choir will give a concert at the Catholic Church in Benijofar after the 17:00 mass. And on Thursday, December 14, they will give a Christmas music concert at La Siesta Church in Torrevieja at 18:30. The following night they will give a concert at Plaza de Constitution in Torrevieja, along with three other choirs, at 18:00. Lastly, the choir plans a Christmas concert on Saturday, December 16, at the Club in Quesada at 18:30.

Choir rehearsals take place at Rincon de Miguel in Los Montesinos between 17:15 to 19:45 every Thursday. Starting in January 2024, rehearsals will take place on the same day and time but will be held at the Club in Quesada.

For more details about the choir, see crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. Our current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Our Music Director, Irene Oliva, and pianist, Antonio Guillen, are accomplished Spanish musicians.