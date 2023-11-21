



The newly elected President of Argentina, economist Javier Milei, has been accused of reproducing the scientific work of a Murcian Physicist, Antonio Guirao, word for word, in his book ‘Pandenomics’, written by him in 2020.

Neither is it an isolated example of ‘copy and paste’. As the book also contains four other pages that are full of identical paragraphs in some cases, and others that are very similar.

Guirao published his article in the University of Murcia (UMU) digital repository with the idea that anyone could read it and make use of it. But references to other people’s work must be cited, stated the physicist.

The UMU professor learned about the ‘copy and paste’ last year, when an Argentine reporter from ‘Noticias Magazine’ contacted him, revealing the case, along with a number of other alleged plagiarisms by Milei in the same book.

The new Argentine president made use of another scientific publication, ‘The mathematics of epidemics: Mexico case 2009 and others’. Its three authors, Salvador Galindo Uribarri, Mario Rodríguez and Jorge Luis Cervantes, have since filed a complaint.

The Murcian researcher brought the case to the attention of the UMU, but did not want to give further publicity to a matter that he finds very unpleasant, so the case was not highlighted in Spain. However, everything changed last week, when the Peronist candidate Sergio Massa accused Milei of plagiarism in the middle of the electoral debate.