



A Torrevieja seafront promenade has once again seen the landing on Monday afternoon of a scene that, although increasingly common, is no longer a surprise. At around 5:30 p.m. a boat arrived at the Punta Margalla promenade with about 15 Algerian migrants on board

The beach is located halfway between playa del Cura and la curva del Palangre, in Los Locos, in an area full of hospitality terraces, the customers of which watched on as the boat ran aground in this rocky area of ​​the Torrevieja coast.

The inflatable boat was equipped with a 40-horsepower Yamaha outboard motor with virtually no room for the occupants to bring with them any personal belongings.

On arrival the migrants jumped onto the shore which they quickly left, many of them disappearing into the town centre. However, up to eight of them were quickly located by the Civil Guard and Local Police.

A few hours later the rest were located. The Civil Guard reported that all the migrants are men, of which two claim to be minors. They are all Algerian nationals and are now being cared for by the Red Cross.