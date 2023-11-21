



A fire destroyed three waste containers on Monday afternoon, located on Avda Henry Purcell in the La Siesta-El Chaparral residential area in Torrevieja. The arrival of Torrevieja firefighters, Civil Guard and the Local Police prevented the flames from spreading to several vehicles parked next to the containers as they alerted the vehicle owners.

Two of the three containers were newly acquired by the urban waste contract and are now unusable. Accidents involving such containers have increased in recent weeks in some residential areas of the city, although in this case everything points to accidental causes and not arson.