Welfare services for UK Armed Forces veterans are set to get a ‘fresh start’ after the Government accepted the findings of an independent review.

The majority of recommendations from the Independent Review of UK Government Welfare Services for Veterans were accepted, according to the Government.

As a result, the Veterans UK brand will be retired, with services and responsibilities clarified across the government.

This is to ensure more clarified and clear communications for the services the Ministry of Defence (MOD) provides military personnel and veterans – although the MOD is yet to announce a replacement.

Additionally, the Veterans’ Gateway is set to be improved so every veteran of the British military knows where to turn to access help.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs has been given a central role in coordinating the support for veterans, with the word ‘Veterans’ being removed from the MOD Ministerial title ‘Minister for Defence People Veterans and Service Families’.

Johnny Mercer, the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, said the review was commissioned so “veterans know where to turn when accessing some of the services on offer”.

“These changes will help veterans services become more effective, efficient and clear – ultimately benefiting veterans across the UK,” he said.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Mercer said the move puts the Government “yet another step closer… to make the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran”.

As well as paying tribute to the review team, the minister added that the UK has an “unwavering duty to those who put their life on the line for our freedom”.

“This Government is committed and determined to discharge that duty with the honour and respect our courageous ex-service personnel deserve,” he said.

Additionally, the Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committees (VAPC) will be modernised, with work underway to work out how VAPC can better serve the Armed Forces.

The review looked at all aspects of the UK Government’s welfare provisions for veterans, including those given by the MOD.

This included services such as the Veterans Welfare Service, the Defence Transition Service, which helps personnel move into civilian life and the Northern Ireland Veterans Support Office, amongst others.

Andrew Murrison, Minister for Defence People and Families, said the review “builds on the hard work already being undertaken by a lot of people who genuinely care” about the Armed Forces community.

The Office for Veterans’ Affairs has also launched a consultation to better understand veterans, the effectiveness of current policies and how to shape future policy.