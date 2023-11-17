



What an amazing day here in Gran Alacant a huge turnout of over 200 people joined in our service of Remembrance. We laid five wreaths to show the diversity of our branch.

Our own Branch Wreath to the fallen.

A wreath laid by our local Sikh community to honour those who died defending freedom.

A wreath honouring the armed forces of Ukraine.

A wreath to honour the service of The LGBGT community who served and laid down their lives to defend our nations freedom for the first time outside the UK.

And lastly a wreath to honour the armed forces of Poland who laid down their lives for freedom.

There was a reading from our Joan Kane, wife of the Branch Chairman.

Entertainment from Gran Alacant Singers singing a selection of war time songs and a buffet provided for everyone.

The branch also raised 1100 euro for the poppy appeal through sales of our poppy craft items, a raffle and an auction.