



The municipality commemorates the Day Against Gender Violence with a walk and an institutional act that will take place this Sunday 19th

16/11/2023 – San Fulgencio Town Council, through its Department for Equality, has presented the list of events planned to commemorate 25 November, World Day against Gender Violence. The councillor responsible for the area, Beatriz Sánchez, has described the programme, “which aims to give visibility to this situation which, unfortunately, many people live in silence, and which this year has cost the lives of 51 women in our country”. Sánchez explained that these activities have been organised in collaboration with the United Women’s Association of San Fulgencio, the José María Manresa school and the San Fulgencio IES, with funding from the Ministry of Equality, as part of the State Pact Against Gender Violence.

The different activities will take place throughout the month of November, starting this Sunday 19th with the institutional act in Plaza de la Constitución in the town centre, from 9:00 am. In this way, “the day will begin with the concentration of those attending in the square, where the Walk Against Gender Violence through the streets of the municipality will start”, said the councillor. Once it is over, Sánchez pointed out that “we will carry out the Zumba activity, starting at 10:00 am, and then we will have a poetry recital, followed by the reading of the institutional manifesto”. Likewise, those attending will be able to place their ribbon on the ‘Chain Against Violence’ installed in the square, “as a sign of our rejection of Gender Violence as a municipality”, said the councillor. Also, throughout the morning, ribbons and purple scarves will be handed out, with an information table on municipal resources for women who find themselves in this situation. The day will end with a lunch for all attendees.

In addition to the Mancomunidad Bajo Segura information campaign, on Wednesday 22nd at the Civic Centre there will be a workshop titled ‘Women’s Space’, starting at 8:00 pm, as well as a session of ‘Cinema for Equality’, also at the Civic Centre, on Friday 24th at 8:00 pm. The Town Hall will also have information desks from Monday 20th to Sunday 26th, set up in municipal offices, doctors’ surgeries, sports centres and markets both in the urbanisation and the town centre, as well as in the Civic Centre and the secondary school. For their part, the educational centres will also carry out different awareness-raising activities during school hours, with the workshop ‘Humanising Relationships’ at the IES on Tuesday 21st, or the ‘Gymkana of Equality’ at the school, in addition to an information-preventive campaign with educational material.

The councillor for Equality also wanted to invite the entire population to participate in these events, appealing that any woman who finds herself in a situation of violence “is not alone, and does not have to hesitate to go report this to the Local Police, because they have the support of this City Council and all its resources to help”. 016 is the Ministry of Equality’s telephone number for information, legal advice and psychosocial care for all forms of Gender Violence. It is a free and confidential service, available 24 hours a day, and does not leave a trace on the bill.