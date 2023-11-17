



The small church at Urbanización Lago Jardin, opposite the Dña Monse Hotel on the CV95, is re-opening for worship on Friday 1st December at 1130 with a special Mass to celebrate its one hundredth birthday. Having been closed for almost four years its centenary is being celebrated in the local church community.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, the Priest responsible for Lago Jardín Church, said: We are thrilled to be able to open this beautiful little church once again and use it for the purpose for which it was built one hundred years – the offering of the Holy Eucharist to the glory of God. It´s really good to know that we can open its doors once more for the church´s 100th birthday. The church is an architectural gem.

The church was originally the chapel for the now dilapidated Los Balcones house owned by a local Orihuela family and used for Mass when the family stayed in the house during summer months. They brought a priest with them so that the Mass could be celebrated when the family were staying at the house.

Even though the original house has almost fallen down the church is in a lovely condition, said Father Seabrook, and we are in the process of doing some small pieces of remedial work to get the church looking its best again. It is a real delight and we are thrilled it will be in use again. I hope people will come and take a look. It´s a prayerful and peaceful place.

The church is having two open days on Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th from 1000 – 1600 for people to have a look inside before its celebration on Friday 1st December.

During December there are going to be a number of special services at the church.

On Friday 8th December at 1130 there is a Mass to celebrate the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary; on Tuesday 12th December there is carol singing outside the church from 1800 – 1900; and on Christmas Eve, 24th December, there will be a Vigil Mass at 1700 to celebrate the Nativity of Christ.

In 2024, added Father Seabrook, we are going to start celebrating Mass again there on Sundays at 1130 on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. We´ll advertise everything on the noticeboard outside. It´s a really exciting time for us to be growing the church´s worship life once again.

For further information you can contact Father Richard A. Seabrook on 693 932 438; email him at frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com; visit the church´s Facebook page “@anglicantorrevieja” or go to their website: www. https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com.