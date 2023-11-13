



Esquina Park Rangers Walking Football club held their annual Tournament last week at Rojales..

Twelve of the best Walking Football Teams were involved From Costa Blanca, Costa Calida, Scotland, Wales & The Basque Country…

Over the two days there were sixty six games played..

Some great football was played by all the teams…Winners were Malaga with 24 points pipping Pollok Utd by one point..Third place with 20 points was Red Lion from Fortuna…

A Big thanks to Rojales Town Hall for the use of their Fabulous Facilities ..Looking forward to next year’s Tournament which will be held on Thurs 7th & Friday 8th of November…

Anyone interested in trying the ever popular Walking Football please email, esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com

Pictured are players from Malaga Walking Football Club & Pedro Llopis Councillor of Sport for Rojales…