



Once again veterans from across the region turned out on Sunday in large numbers at Capilla de las Mil Palmeras, to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life. The service was also attended by the Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, local councillors and the British Vice Consul.

The Civil Guard has arrested a 22-year-old Moroccan man for the alleged sexual assault of a young British tourist and repairs to the Ramón de Campoamor civic centre, closed for the last 3 years, will cost a staggering 300k to make it safe for future use.