



Once again veterans from across the region turned out on Sunday in large numbers at Capilla de las Mil Palmeras, to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life, to keep alive the flame of hope that the loss they gathered to remember was not in vain, and to particularly honour those family, friends and colleagues who gave so much for our freedom.

Members of the public and veterans were joined in tribute by the British Vice Consul, Sara Munsterhjelm, María Nieves Moreno, the Pilar de la Horadada Councillor for International resident, as well as scouncillors, political representatives and guests from a number of local municipalities, so as to keep the flame of our freedom burning, to ensure that it is never taken for granted, nor that complacency is allowed to arise in its preservation.

This year, the fifteenth occasion that the ceremony has been held in Mil Palmeras, proved to be slightly different. The sad demise of the usual organisers, The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the RBL, had put the annual service in doubt, but with the mantle picked up by the Levante Veterans Association, there was little difference as the arrangements were seamlessly put in place by local volunteers.

Pastor Phil Molloy, of the Pilar Christian Community Church, was also making her debut performance, preaching to a congregation of over 600 attendees, the largest expat Remembrance gathering across the whole of Spain, many of whom were following the event outside, on a large screen, erected by the Pilar council.

There were further debut performances from The Costa Blanca International Concert Band, which played throughout the 45-minute service and from popular local entertainer Nikki G, who gave a moving rendition of ‘There You’ll Be’, the theme from the film ‘Pearl Harbour’.

Prior to the service the splendid Torrevieja Pipes and Drums had led a Parade of Standards, featuring veterans representing the Royal Navy, The Royal Marines, The Submariners Association and The Merchant Navy. They were welcomed into the church just prior to 11am.

Ian Gibson of the JB Just Brass Band was back after a 5-year absence, to play the Last Post and Reveille, after which Pipe Major Brian Day played ‘Hector the Hero’, a classic lament penned by Scottish composer James Scott Skinner in 1903, written as a tribute to Major-General Hector MacDonald, a distinguished Scottish general around the turn of the century.

In her sermon, given in both English and Spanish, Pastor Mulloy spoke of remembering, respecting and honouring all those who died giving their lives for our freedom. She spoke of man´s inhumanity to man, her heartache at what is going on in Israel and Palestine at the moment, as well as the serious conflicts in Ukraine and in Guatemala. She asked that we pray and help with aid where we can, and pray and pray, for the innocents, for those in dire need of life saving surgeries and at this point even basic medical care, especially for the children.

Following the readings by the Mayor, the Vice Consul and others, sisters Angelina and Leticia Bergmann, representing the children of the world, took forward the candle of peace, after which they read the Children’s Citation for Peace, again in English and Spanish.

The service concluded with the national anthems of Spain and the United Kingdom after which the standards were paraded out of the church and the congregation united at the Garden of Remembrance where the Vice Consul led the laying of wreaths and crosses to the fallen.

We will remember them.