



The “La Fuente de Mojácar” Municipal Art Centre has opened its doors to a new exhibition by the Vera International Photo Club collective, which this November is holding its annual photography exhibition.

Vera International Photo Club is well-known in the area for the quality of their work. It brings together photographers of all levels and different nationalities, meeting regularly, both online and in person, to share, develop and appreciate their diverse work and to stimulate creativity in all photographic genres.

Until the 29th of November, from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm, or Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm, you can enjoy, free of charge, this fantastic exhibition that shows the excellent work produced by its members, with high-quality images on topics ranging from landscapes, portraits, abstracts, wildlife, Spanish life, etc., always interesting and in which the visitor will be able to enjoy and admire the quality of all the works presented.

You can also enjoy in the exhibition the projection of more than 700 photographs that the members have been presenting in their monthly challenges throughout the year on different themes, both in black and white and in colour, and discover not only the artists’ technical progress but also how the focus of their gaze changes according to how they interpret the reality that surrounds them, always with high artistic quality. It also offers the opportunity to purchase some of the exhibited works.

Mojácar Council has, as in previous years, made available to this collective its Art Centre, located near the Fountain, turning its exhibition into an annual event that is always highly anticipated, not only by residents of the locality, as it is usual at its exhibitions to find residents of the region who are interested in their works.

Vera International Photo Club is the most prominent photography collective in the province, and many of its members are considered inspirations in this genre.

It was founded some years ago by the well-known Roberts Stan together with Rod Westwood, one of the most important photographers in the world of fashion and today president of this Club that has numerous members, very active, passionate about the world of photography.