



During the period 17 – 19 November, IFA-FIRA Alacant will host the 50th edition of the largest Car Show held in the Province of Alicante. The show is guaranteed to be full of surprises with a wide range of offers on all types of vehicles, both automobiles and motorcycles.

During the three days of the event, the two large Exhibition Halls, will show a multitude of vehicles and brands to make it so much easier for the consumer to find the car or motorcycle that best suits their needs.

With all this, Firauto + Expocar ​​& Sobre2ruedas will have all the new products from the leading brands on the market, as well as used, second-hand, zero-kilometre vehicles and motorcycle accessories.

The exhibition will feature more than 130 vehicle brands, along with an extensive range of motorcycles, much larger than the numbers compared to previous editions, in a total area of ​​29,400 square metres.

Visitors will be able to enjoy great discounts and exclusive prices during the fair on hundreds of mid- and high-range models. All this makes Firauto + Expocar ​​& Sobre2ruedas an essential event for those looking to purchase a new or second-hand vehicle.

Among the car brands en show at Firauto + Expocar ​​you will be able to find Peugeot, Hyundai, Renault, Dacia, Opel, Nissan, Cïtroen, Kia, Mazda, Jaguar, Seat, Seat Mó, Honda, BMW, Mini, Audi, Mercedes, Mitsubishi , Volvo, Fiat, Jeep, Ssangyong, Alfa Romeo, MG, Volkswagen, Cupra, Subaru, DFSK, Lexus, Toyota, Suzuki – Xev, Citroen, Land Rover, Ford, and many others.

Meanwhile, Sobre2Ruedas will bring together more than 50 motorcycle brands including Suzuki, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Indian, Kymco, Harley Davidson, BMW, Piaggio, Aprilia, Polaris, KTM, Vespa, Benelli, Peugeot, Gas-Gas, CF Moto, Voge, Wottan, UM, Triumph, Hanway, Setter, and others.

The opening hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the IFA-Fira Alacant web box office in advance for 4 euros or at the exhibition centre box office for 7 euros. Accompanied minors under 12 years of age can enter for free.

You can also request a discount voucher through the fair’s website, valid for up to 4 people.