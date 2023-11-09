



Campoverde Church in the Community is the local Church of the village of Campoverde. The Church prides itself on constantly reaching out beyond the Church building by taking its activities out into the wider community. Their latest novel idea is to ensure that the Christmas message of the birth of Christ is not lost in the over commercialisation of Christmas.

The Church is launching a competition amongst businesses in Campoverde to encourage them to include elements of the Christian Christmas message within their Christmas decorations. The competition is open to all businesses in Campoverde and aims to encourage them to get into the true spirit of Christmas.

Maggie Dew the Church Warden said, “We are encouraging businesses to be innovative, and we are not being prescriptive. Displays can include traditional elements such as the nativity scene or some other means of conveying the true meaning of Christmas.”

The competition will start from mid-November and will go all the way through to Christmas Eve. Leaflets are being delivered to all local businesses explaining how the competition will work. To incentivise businesses there will be a 100€ prize for the best display in terms of the Christian message to be donated by the Church to a Charity of the business’s choosing and a donation of 50€ for the runner up. Judging will take place on Christmas Eve by representatives of the Church.

Maggie Dew said, “We hope this competition will be another way in which our packed Christmas programme in the community which includes everything from Carol singing to help to local orphanages, can now be extended to local businesses.”

For further information contact Maggie Dew.

Tel: 623016231

Email: maggieruthdew@hotmail.com