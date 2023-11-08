



Sueña Torrevieja is proposing to Torrevieja Council the creation of a specific budget item for the adaptation of 20 unused glass recycling containers for their subsequent transformation as a feline refuge in the areas with the greatest influx of feral cats.

Pablo Samper recalls that, “at Sueña Torrevieja we remain firm in our commitment to animal welfare and therefore we propose the installation of a new system to control feline colonies through the reuse of disused waste collection containers, to later be used as shelters for cats”.

Alejandro Martín, member of the executive of Sueña Torrevieja affirms that, “the Gatoteles are coming”. Torrevieja has more than 2,500 stray cats. Everyone knows that thanks to the great work done by volunteers, our feline neighbours have a chance at survival. The initiative is a further step towards improving animal welfare and thus minimising neighbourhood nuisances.

The plan would also fall inline with the legal requirements of town halls to adequately care for feline colonies under the new Animal Welfare Law.

In this way, it will be possible to offer a safe shelter and feeding environment, as well as keep authorised feline colonies under control and keep their environments clean. In this way, the life of the animals and the coexistence between the neighbours will improve, since some may be bothered by the presence of feeders and drinkers scattered around the area.

The containers would be equipped with a rear door so that the authorised person who has the feeder card can access and deposit food inside to ensure that the animals are fed safely and properly, keeping the streets cleaner.

The shelters, once refurbished, will be decorated by local volunteer artists, to allow them, in addition to their purpose, to meet an objective of decorating the urban environment.

This measure has been successfully implemented in different municipalities of the national territory, such as: Sabadell, Carcaixent, Parla and Moriles, among others; through the coordination of town councils, companies and animal associations, this being a positive experience and well received by the residents of these municipalities.