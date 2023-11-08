



The chapel in the Quirónsalud hospital in Torrevieja has suffered the robbery of valuable liturgical material after thieves discreetly left the hospital premises without being seen, but carrying the tabernacle, the Eucharistic reserve, an altar cross, a chalice, a chasuble, a corporal and a liturgical book, according to what the chaplain, Javier Vicens, told the bishopric.

The profanation of the Holy Eucharist is considered by the Church as a “serious event” and, therefore, according to the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante, the bishop, José Ignacio Munilla, will ask that the parishes, religious communities and faithful in general, carry out acts of reparation for the “sacrilege” that occurred.

The stolen material elements, the Bishopric states, “have their value and importance, but they are not comparable to the fact of the sacrilege of the Eucharist. “This is why any type of celebration in the hospital chapel is suspended until the bishop makes an act of reparation and redress for the events that occurred.”

In this sense, the Diocese regrets what happened and condemns these events “because they imply an attack against what is most sacred to the faith.” They also appreciate all the expressions of support and closeness, especially prayer and acts of reparation, for what happened. As well as gratitude to the hospital management and the state security forces and bodies “for their commitment and diligence in the face of these unfortunate events.”

The investigation is open and in the hands of the Guardia Civil.