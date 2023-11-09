



The Stagestruck Players are a small Amateur Dramatic group who are known for performing comedy Murder Mysteries in local bars. All proceeds raised from the performances are donated to their chosen charity, the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association.

The group recently made their annual donation of €5000, bringing the total amount raised since 2015 to €53,400.

The Stagestruck Players perform twice a month with original scripts written by their director, Leigh Humphries. During the evening, the actors perform a scenario that ends with one of them being murdered. Our very own Inspector Clouseau or Detective Inspector Vera Stanhope then makes an appearance and takes over the proceedings with hilarious effect.

For December and January, we´ll be performing Christmas themed scripts involving pantomime characters.

If this sounds like something you would enjoy and would like some festive fun, email Leigh at leigh.humphries58@gmail.com and ask to be added to the mailing list. You will be informed of dates and venues of upcoming Murder Mystery events.