



A man and a woman, aged 33 and 65, respectively, were injured on Wednesday morning when they were involved in a head-on collision in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The events occurred when two vehicles collided head-on around 9:30 a.m. After the impact, the woman was trapped in her vehicle.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Service (CEIS), the Local Police of San Pedro del Pinatar and two ambulances travelled to the scene.

The man was treated by paramedics and was taken to a medical centre, while the woman was taken to the Los Aros del Mar Menor hospital.