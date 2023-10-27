



Recently in the media and elsewhere there has been plenty of information circling concerning ‘AI’ (Artificial Intelligence) and how it is going to change our lives. In some respects, it is all a little late in worrying about the way it is going to affect us as it is already happening, and the facility is being used by the likes of Google and others.

This artificial capacity, as I have just said, is already amongst us and being utilized in all manner of ways and surely bringing to an end the memory requirement and the very intelligence of mankind when by pressing a few buttons on a toy in your pocket/bag the world is at your fingertips, which is well established and for a long time being used on a daily basis. I question the need to spend years in college learning about the wonders of the world and its histories when the information is readily and instantly available on your person, when and as required.

The Hondón Writers Circle was formed about six years ago and is made up of a group of people who enjoy playing with words and swapping narratives or rhyming verse. Every month the group agrees on a word or phrase to make up a story or poetry using the letters forming it, the requirement is as simple as that, with no prizes or grading of the pieces submitted.

Last month ‘Thick and Thin’ was the group of letters to use. Jean-Philippe, a steadfast member produced a beautiful written poem of about one hundred words, it was, and is stunning and the other members commented on the knowledgeable and intelligent way it was written and the clever meaning relayed in the words. Here it is!

Through thick and thin, we work together. No matter what the weather, we face it better.

When times are tough, we lend a hand. When times are good, we celebrate,

through thick or thin, we share our dreams. No matter how far they seem, we chase them with a beam.

When doubts arise, we cheer each other. When hopes are high, we soar further through thick and thin we are a team. No matter what the scheme we make it work with steam. When challenges come, we overcome. When victories won, we have some fun.

Through thick or thin we are friends for life. No matter what the strife, we stand by each other’s side.

“Mankind is on its way to Generalised Alzheimer’s…everyone being eligible to the short list for the Nobel Prize”. Not my words but Jean-Philippe’s when shortly after he thanked everyone for their kind words but then admitted the words were not his own but written by Artificial Intelligence after he instructed it to write the piece providing the current phrase of the group.

‘Frightening.’ The system is available now. If you instruct it to draw a sheep, it will. We have seen a drawing of a female developed by AI, whilst the face and the body were faultless the hands did not look natural, but as the system states, in time, they will be perfect as the structure is still developing.

It will not be long before we will not be able to believe if there is any truth in what we see, read or hear.

Scammed

It was a severe shock to discover an attack on our bank account during the regular morning check on the balances. At the same time my Amazon account and Facebook facility altered. Change the password I was instructed but when I did the thieving scammers changed it back again.

It took over three weeks to solve the problem with the help of Facebook who wanted an id photo on the account and then on their instruction I took a video of head and shoulders holding a set of numbers on a card in front of me which had been sent by Fb.

I apologise to anyone who has received damaging or odd words from me perpetuated by the scammers. The bank was shrewder, it recognised the unusual traffic and shut down the account without deleting any of the thieving sums being demanded of it.

Another epidemic

It is difficult to understand the thoughts of those in charge of the Police authority in the UK, in that they no longer attend to or pursue small incidents in the community, such as robbery or burglary even where there is visual or other evidence. To the law and enforcement community, they may be small, but to the individual an earthquake in day-to-day events.

What did the fine blue line of policing think would happen when they made it clear that they were withdrawing their investigative powers from shoplifting and similar incidents, even when there was evidence of CCTV to show who the perpetrators were? Did they think the thieving community would just say ‘fair do’s then we will stop robbing people’.

Surely it does not take a clever mind to work out, if nobody is going to pursue you to feel your collar at the time of the offence or at a later stage, then why not just walk in, steal what you want, or don’t want, and take to your heels.

Robbery, an epidemic in the making. Nothing is secure, as a recent video report showed a gang of men stopping a delivery van and stealing the items inside and loading them into their own vehicle. They were not wearing face masks, secure in their knowledge the risk is so small of being detected that they acted blazingly during the daylight hours as if it is their right.

It is reported the situation has reached epic proportions and the longer it continues, without reaction from the police or the authorities, the further it will develop, egged on by social media forming squads to go mob-handed just to steal. Take care.

Amazon.com percy chattey