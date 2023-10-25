



In the present digital age, having a website that functions seamlessly across all web browsers is crucial. This is because internet users across the globe utilize different browsers to access the internet and a website that is not cross-browser compatible risks alienating a portion of its audience.

Cross-browser compatibility implies guaranteeing that a web application or website looks and functions consistently and seamlessly on every browser. This can be further accomplished by performing Playwright testing which is one of the most used approach.

If a website is incompatible with a specific browser, users may encounter functional difficulties that could prompt them to exit the website or migrate to an alternative one. It can have a negative impact on organizations and brand reputation.

Furthermore, the website excludes users from obtaining access to the site. With Playwright testing you can ensure that websites are compatibility with various browsers and thus provide a seamless user experience and retain visitors.

This blog will explore some best practices to make your website cross-browser compatible.

So, let us get started step by step.

What is Cross Browser Compatibility?

Website compatibility or browser compatibility is a non-functional testing process that strives to ensure the consistent and seamless functionality of a website or web application across multiple browsers, including Edge, Safari, Chrome, and more. Web browsers vary in their configurations and interpretation of code. Browser compatibility guarantees uniformity across different browsers.

Conducting cross-browser compatibility testing is vital to ensure your website’s features and functionality are accessible to users utilizing different browsers, devices, operating systems, and assistive tools. The field of web development has brought forth a plethora of technological advancements, directing to a wide range of tools and web browsers utilized in rendering web-based content.

Given incompatibility concerns among different technologies, websites rarely display varying behavior when accessed through other browsers. It is where cross-browser compatibility testing ensures a consistent end-user experience.

Why Is Cross-Browser Compatibility Important?

The utilization of websites has experienced a significant surge over the past few decades. The proliferation of websites globally has surpassed over 1.98 billion, and there is no indication that this trend will decelerate anytime soon.

As a result of the ongoing issue of device fragmentation, individuals access this content through a plethora of web-enabled devices utilizing distinct browsers. It underscores the importance of guaranteeing compatibility across various platforms to reach a wider audience.

Ensuring cross-browser compatibility is an essential aspect often ignored during website development. Usually, the developers and designers can utilize a single browser to create a new website, which can be checked swiftly on a handful of other browsers. This technique can be sufficient for straightforward sites which are not mission-critical. Nonetheless, a complex website may look considerably different on different browsers.

Every organization desires to expand digitally. Attaining cross-browser compatibility is critical for organizations to furnish a consistent and reliable user experience across all devices and web browsers.

It ensures that every consumer can access and interact with a website or application regardless of their technology, resulting in improved customer satisfaction and increased engagement. Visitors can access the website through any web browser, irrespective of its version, operating system, or device.

Below are a few reasons why cross-browser compatibility is essential:

User Experience: The compatibility of a website with various browsers plays a vital role in determining its functionality and user experience.

The compatibility of a website with various browsers plays a vital role in determining its functionality and user experience. Brand Reputation: From a business standpoint, the website serves as the primary representation of the organization. In the past, myriad organizations have incurred considerable losses resulting from browser compatibility issues, which can lead to a negative customer experience and subsequently harm the brand’s reputation.

From a business standpoint, the website serves as the primary representation of the organization. In the past, myriad organizations have incurred considerable losses resulting from browser compatibility issues, which can lead to a negative customer experience and subsequently harm the brand’s reputation. Performance and SEO: A website’s lack of compatibility can result in diminished accessibility for users, ultimately leading to a lower SEO ranking on Google. Browsers rely on the metric of “number of visitors” when assessing the significance and value of a webpage.

A website’s lack of compatibility can result in diminished accessibility for users, ultimately leading to a lower SEO ranking on Google. Browsers rely on the metric of “number of visitors” when assessing the significance and value of a webpage. Mobile Device Rise: It is worth noting that a significant portion of users access the website from mobile devices. In fact, during the second quarter of 2022, mobile devices accounted for 58.99% of web traffic. Guaranteeing that the website is compatible with mobile browsers is crucial for providing a seamless user experience.

How to Create a Cross-Browser Compatible Website

Achieving cross-browser compatibility for a website is a challenging task. Nevertheless, before browser testing, it is essential to develop the website with compatibility as a primary consideration. There are a few things to consider while creating a website that will improve the probability of smooth functionality on all browsers.

Below are a few steps to create a cross-browser-compatible website:

Do Not Repeat Yourself (D.R.Y.)

When creating the website, it is advised to maintain simplicity and reusability in the code. Rather than copying and pasting code in numerous files, document a reusable function, which can be called when needed. This implies that on the emergence of any issue, the developers have to fix only one function instead of numerous different files. Additionally, it will minimize the probability of making errors.

Don’t Skip Validation

This step may sound straightforward to experienced developers. Nonetheless, it is vital to highlight the significance of code validation. Although having valid code does not guarantee that a website will function adequately across all browsers, it does help to avoid unforeseen and challenging issues throughout the development process. Various HTML and CSS validators can be used to ensure the code’s validity and that the website’s foundation is vigorous.

Set A Doctype

When a browser loads a website, the initial action is to determine the HTML version you have utilized to develop it. Different HTML versions have different rules. That is the reason why a “doctype” is essential. Doctype defines the HTML version. It diminishes the number of errors. Furthermore, it is straightforward and effortless to use.

Use Conditional Comments

Conditional comments are generally applied to older internet browsers. When developing websites that are compatible across different browsers, including Internet Explorer, conditional comments are frequently necessary to ensure optimal appearance and operation.

Incorporating a set of conditional statements into your Internet Explorer (IE) markup renders the need for CSS or JavaScript workarounds unnecessary to attain compatibility. This approach is a professional and efficient method to ensure the website functions smoothly on all browsers, including IE.

CSS Reset Rules

Compatibility mistakes often occur due to CSS (Cascading Style Sheets). Similar to HTML, every web browser has its specifications for CSS. Your code may be interpreted differently by various browsers. Incorporating CSS reset rules establishes a standardized foundation for how CSS will function across multiple web browsers on your website. This practice ensures consistency in the appearance and behavior of your website’s CSS, regardless of the device or platform used to access it.

Use Dedicated Stylesheets For Each Browser

You can use separate stylesheets for browsers to make the website cross-browser compatible. This is especially true for those browsers that have few similarities. It is like a set of instructions directing each browser to load the appropriate stylesheet intended for it. For instance, Firefox will launch its stylesheet, and Chrome will do the same, and so forth.

Utilizing Cross-browser Compatible Frameworks and Libraries

Frameworks like Foundation or Bootstrap are hugely popular nowadays in modern web development because they offer cross-browser-compatible libraries. Instead of utilizing separate elements when creating a website, using frameworks and libraries designed with compatibility will diminish the likelihood of mistakes and display/functionality issues.

Include Multiple Browsers in the Testing Process

Despite taking maximum care when developing a website, rendering quirks are bound to occur. That is why testing the website in as many browsers as possible is essential. It is advisable to broaden your focus beyond solely popular browsers. Consider including older versions of Internet Explorer, Safari, Opera, and other less-used browsers on your list.

Using Cloud-Based Platform

A cloud-based platform is preferred to make the website cross-browser compatible. One of the most used platforms is LambdaTest. LambdaTest is an AI-driven platform for orchestrating and executing tests, empowering users to conduct manual and automated assessments on web and mobile applications across a diverse landscape of 3000+ browser types, operating systems.

Conducting Cross-Browser Testing with LambdaTest

LambdaTest provides a user-friendly interface for performing effortlessly cross-browser testing through Selenium Grid, supporting manual and automated approaches. For Manual Cross Browser Testing, LambdaTest offers a “Real-Time Testing” feature, enabling live-interactive testing of your website by provisioning a Virtual Machine (VM) based on your chosen OS and browser configuration.

Manual Testing with LambdaTest

Sign up for a free LambdaTest account and log in. A modal window will appear. Click on the Realtime Testing card. It will guide you to the Real Time Browser Test Console. Enter the test URL and select browser VERSION, OS, and RESOLUTION. Then click START. A cloud-based machine tailored to your selected test configurations will be launched.

Similarly, you can test website applications on real devices using LambdaTest’s real device cloud, allowing for browser and app testing across various real device environment

Automated cross-browser testing expedites test cycles by automating repetitive test cases. You can also conduct parallel testing to run multiple automation tests simultaneously. Detailed logs of your test execution, including network logs, command logs, Selenium logs, command-by-command screenshots, video recordings, and more, are readily accessible.

Automation Testing with LambdaTest

Follow the same login process as described earlier. Select the Automation tab from the left panel. To begin, you can either explore the Demo Project or Configure a Test Suite. For test execution, choose Configure Test Suite and opt for your preferred automation testing framework. Configure your tests and initiate the testing process.

Conclusion

To sum up, the best approach to ensure you are creating a cross-browser-compatible website is employing a mix of the recommendations presented above. How the website is constructed from its foundation will facilitate the resolution of compatibility concerns identified during the testing phase.

Nonetheless, utilizing a Doctype, adding elements from broad frameworks, or keeping the code simple is insufficient to ensure cross-browser compatibility.

After completion of the website, it is crucial that the code is thoroughly reviewed to guarantee its cleanliness and that all potential issues have been proactively addressed to the best of one’s abilities. Investing time in ensuring cross-browser compatibility for your website can enhance your online visibility and elevate your brand’s digital identity.