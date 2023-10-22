



A man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for the double murder of an 80-year old mother and her 50-year old son in Orihuela last year.

It was proven that the octogenarian died as a result of the strong blow she received on the head after being hospitalised and sedated for almost two months. It was also proven that her son was unable to defend himself when he too was hit by the hammer.

Despite his defence stating that he was not aware of the incidents because of his addiction to drugs the judge said that it was proven that consuming cocaine was no reason for him to have lost consciousness and that he must take responsibility for his actions.

The deliberation of the jury lasted more than four hours after the accused pleaded not guilty at the hearing.

The sentences of 43 years (20 for the murder of the son and 23 for the murder of the mother) were requested by the prosecution and the lawyer for a private prosecution, Irene Gasch.

According to specialists, despite the fact that the subject had consumed cocaine “there was no evidence of any mental disorder, he was aware of his actions, and he certainly knew what he was doing.”

While the mother survived the attack for almost 2 months, the 50-year-old son died almost instantly after receiving a strong blow with a hammer, which caused nine fractures in his skull.