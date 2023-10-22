



There will be two routes of note for the coastal population in November, the first for English speakers on 17 November, the “Blue Trail of Cabo Roig” route, starting at Playa de la Zenia at 4:30 p.m. The aim is to make the wealth of Orihuela known to the English speaking population.

On 26 November at 11:30 a.m. the tour will comprise of a visit to the “Military Detachment in Orihuela Costa.” This will be a good opportunity to discover and learn first-hand about the functioning of this military detachment where they will explain their role during a trip inside the barracks.

Route bookings can be placed on the website www.orihuelaturistica.es

For further information, please, contact the Orihuela Playa tourist office phone number 96 676 00 00, ext. 4507 or send a Whatsapp to the following number 673 836 385.