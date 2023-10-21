



Los Montesinos in Valencia

By Andrew Atkinson

The Montesinos Musical Group represent the province of Alicante in Valencia on October 21, in the Second Section of the Autonomous Music Band Contest.

Ahead of the National finals, staged at the magnificent Reina Sofia Auditorium, Valencia, MMG President Jose Francisco Paredes Pérez told The Leader: “It is an honour to represent Los Montesinos in Valencia, a great achievement, following the commitment which MMG have shown.”

MMG celebrate their 40th anniversary this year, with mayor José Manuel Butron and Councillor for Culture, Rosa Belén Moràn, attending the Annual Assembly of members in April.

“We have a great team – people who want to work for their band. This year is very special in celebrating our 40th anniversary”, said Jose.

MMG achieved first prize with Honours in the Second Section of the 51st Provincial Music Band Contest of the Province of Alicante, at the Auditorium of the Diputación de Alicante in March, to reach the finals in Valencia.

President Jose said: “To win in Alicante with an Honourable Mention, with 377 points was a dedication to all our members and to Los Montesinos.

“We continue in Valencia on behalf of our Province. A great effort from our musicians, managers and especially director, José Vicente Pérez.”

*A full report and photos from Valencia will appear online.