



Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition today at Oliva Nova Golf Course sponsored by Mick Farmer with the winners taking home some fine wine, thank you Mick.

Today’s winner was our Handicap Secretary Sue Burman with a fine score of 42 Stableford points. In second place was our Treasure Geoff Willcock with a score of 41 Stableford points, and keeping the prizes with the committee, Captain George Braddick taking third place with 39 Stableford points. We had two nearest the pin prizes on offer today on the 5th in 2 and the 16th holes with Susanne Duner & Ronnie Dalzell taking home the spoils. We also had one two today with Geoff Willcock taking home a coveted Montgo Golf ball.

Today’s results were very good as we played in very high winds and the course being in poor condition, with some fairways looking like ploughed fields, and the greens being very very slow.

Next Week’s game is going to be a fun game either a 4 ball or two ball scrambles as we have afternoon tee times. The Society have cancelled our competitions on the following dates. 3rd,10th & 17th November as we are unable to guarantee Tee Times because of Oliva’s restrictions. On the 24th November we will play for the MGS Charity Cup.