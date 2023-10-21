



A home in Mojácar has been selected as a candidate for the European Union Contemporary Architecture Award, EUmies Awards 2024, from among the 362 most outstanding works from 38 different European countries.

Of these 362 stand-out works, 29 are located all around Spain and one is in Mojácar.

This home has already obtained in May 2023 the ARCO award given by the Almería Official College of Architects.

The house was designed by the architect Alberto Campo Baeza in collaboration with Modesto Sánchez Morales, an Almería company of architects. It is located in Mojácar village, with an east-west orientation, complies with all existing regulations, is double storey and has spectacular views of the sea, taking advantage of the locality’s terraced terrain. The light inside it stands out, gathered in a very special way, highlighting the brightness that characterises Mojácar and that spreads throughout all the rooms.

Four years of intense work, which is most deservedly bearing fruit, and which attempts to recognise the spirit that the architect Roberto Puig exercised there in his day: white volumes facing the sea.

Alberto Campos has been a professor of projects for more than 30 years at the Madrid School of Architecture, ETSAM. He has given lectures all over the world and has received numerous awards and distinctions such as Doctor Honoris Causa from the San Pablo CEU University, Doctor Honoris Causa from the Lusíada University in Lisbon and from the National University of Rosario in Argentina, among many other universities throughout the world.

He was elected full academic member of the San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts Architecture Section and in 2022 he received the Madrid College of Architects Gold Insignia.

The 2024 EUmies Awards, awarded by the European Union and the Mies Van der Rohe Foundation, recognise the best works constructed in Europe completed between April 2021 and May 2023. These biennial awards aim to highlight the excellence in architectural works built in Europe, in which the usefulness of the property and its integration into territorial environments are also valued.

The main aims revolve around a transformation of the already constructed environment in Europe. To this end, the European Union awards value excellence and innovation in the field of architecture, always working for a more sustainable environment, the search for environmental, social and economic awareness through architecture, including landscaping, urban planning and design, always in collaboration with other cultural and social fields.

The 2024 edition will deal with the current challenges that citizens, architects, developers, and all the professionals involved in general will face in the context of the European Green Deal.