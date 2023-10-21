



19.10.23 – This week the members of the La Marina Golf Society met at the El Plantio Golf Course where they played for the Toldos4Sun trophy.

The course was in pretty good condition. with the greens as challenging as ever. The expected rain held off so a good day around.

The winners for today’s game was our Vice Captain Bill Allen with an impressive 40 points, closely behind in second place was Colin Taylor with 39pts

and in third place was Jeff Wiszniewski with 36 pts. Nearest the pin winners were as follows, hole 7 Bill Allen, hole 9 Graham Leigh, hole 14 Sarah McCabe

and hole 18 Colin Taylor. The two’s pot was shared by Jeff Wiszniewski and Graham Leigh. Well done to all of today’s winners.