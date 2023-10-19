



The Valencia regional government´s representative in Alicante, Agustina Esteve, met this week with the mayor of Catral, Joaquín Lucas, along with the councillors who make up the municipal government team.

The reason for the meeting was to better identify the needs of the town, with the mayor conveying the main needs of the residents of this Baix Segura municipality, especially those relating to educational infrastructure and health care, and Agustina Esteve was also met with other municipal requests, such as the need to have a public transport system that connects the various municipalities of Baix Segura.

The Council delegate is thus continuing the round of contacts started in September with mayors and representatives of organisations in the province to learn about their needs and transfer them to the Valencian Government.