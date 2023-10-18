



A charity event, in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and it’s ongoing cancer research, is to be held at Drivers Bar, Villamartin, from 12 noon until late on Saturday 28 October.

Held in memory of the Drivers Bar dancing queen Marcella Kennedy, who passed away in July, the event will include an afternoon Pool Competition, Bingo, a charity raffle, Karaoke and a Rock n Roll evening with all monies raised going to this very worthwhile cause.

Registration for the pool will take place from 12 to 1230 with the bingo getting underway from approximately 1pm. There will be Karaoke with Alison Jane from 7 to 8.30 pm followed by Rock ‘n Roll with Johnny Scott till late.

A charity raffle will be run in tandem with the days activities with one early prize, a voucher for the Virtual Golf Simulator in the Havana Lounge Bar, already promised.

Early registrations for pool via whatsapp to Kathy on +44 7868 896759 or Mike on +34 693 969 872.