



Work has now underway to adapt the current X-ray (Rx) room at the Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre in order to ready it for the installation of the new x-ray machine, which will be operational by the end of the month.

The Councilor for Health, Nieves Moreno, said that the equipment is the “Agfa DR400 model.” The radiodiagnosis service was improved in July with the addition of a radiology technician to the staff and the addition of an afternoon shift enabling the X-ray service to open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The new machine will allow the radiology service to serve the entire municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, as well as the residents of Orihuela Costa and San Miguel de Salinas.