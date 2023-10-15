



It is being reported in the Spanish press that the Association of Residences of the Valencian Community (ReCoVa) has denounced “the lack of staff and care, poor nutrition and the violation of fundamental rights” in the Savia Villamartín, Orihuela Costa, Care Home, and has demanded that the Consell inspect and sanction the “chaos” in this nursing homes for the elderly.

A death notice on an Irish obituary website rip.ie has reported the death of Simon Fahy, one of six people facing trial for the 2018 murder of Carl Carr in Torrevieja and it seems that, since reverting to public management, the running costs for Torrevieja Hospital have increased by as much as an extra €100 million which, of course, is coming out of the pockets of the general public, the approximate costs of building a new hospital, or perhaps providing decent healthcare to the region’s elderly population.