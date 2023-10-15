



Montgo Golf Society played a Pairs Scramble competition today at Oliva Nova Golf course sponsored by the society. Todays winning Pair was Peter Turner & Glenys Cuming with a fine score of 40 Stableford points beating of the runners up Geoff Willcock & Alan Lowans on countback. Well done to both pairs. We had two nearest the pin prizes on offer today on the 3rd & 16th Holes and taking home the spoils was Nigel Siddall & Carmen Knemeyer.

Next week’s competition is a Stableford sponsored by Mick Farmer, members please note our later tee times, this is a result off Oliva Nova restrictions, which is beginning to hamper the smooth running of our society competitions. Friday 27th we are unable to get any tee time till 1300 hours. I would like to thank our members for their continued support.