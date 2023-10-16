One of the biggest attractions this week could be in Torrevieja, where a Mariner’s Market
is being held this weekend. In case you don’t know, a Mariner’s Market is similar to the popular Medieval Markets, but with a nautical theme, where artisan gifts and sea-based food items can be purchased, from stalls with an historic themed feel.
The market opens at 6 p.m. on Friday and is open from 11:00 on Saturday and Sunday, but it does close in the afternoon for a siesta. If you like Zumba, and pirates, then don’t miss Sunday when Pirate Zumba takes place in the town.
On Friday in Torrevieja in the Palacio de la Musica
, a special event is being held to “care for the carers”, an event where those involved in local associations can come together for support and advice. In the evening of the same day, also in the Palacio de la Musica, a jazz concert will be taking place.
On Friday and Saturday, a fantastic concert is scheduled at the Virgen del Carmen centre in Torrevieja
, Cuarentuna femenina de Alicante.
The La Mata natural park will be hosting a dramatized theatrical walk this weekend, where local actors and historians dress up to recreate times gone by, and on Sunday, a special event will take place celebrating the wines of La Mata, with a special route organised offering tasting of this local favourite.
There is quite a lot going on in neighbouring Guardamar at the moment as well, with Sunday seeing a race in support of cancer awareness through the streets of the town. The race starts at 10:00 a.m. from the main square on Sunday 22 October, and if you want to take part you have the rest of this week to register at the AACC headquarters in the town.
