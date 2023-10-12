



“Dougherty has a genuine desire to improve the financial health of his clients”

Financial planning is an essential part of modern society but sadly far too few people give any thought to growing their wealth or having a planned approach to achieving their life goals. A particular challenge for people relocating to other countries where language barriers and differing rules and systems make things significantly more difficult and for those in this category THE DOUGHERTY CODE Secrets of Financial Planning in Spain Revealed makes for essential reading.

Books about Financial planning are some of the most popular financial titles sold but few deal with the specific challenges faced by ex-pats and for those relocating to Spain Dougherty has written a highly practical guide that leads the reader in non-technical language through the mazes of the Spanish financial planning system where in his own words “financial planning is relegated to the shadows and that there are so few financial planners”.

It is clearly a broad subject with complex underlying legislation that requires an informed approach and Dougherty has set out to reduce the burden for his readers. His text is concise (tempered with a little humour) and is supported by simple but highly informative graphs and examples that refreshingly avoid the use of confusing jargon.

Arranged by topics that include What is Financial Planning?, Insurance, Ratios & the Metrics Approach and Americans in Spain, Dougherty sets out simple and easily understood strategies that not only take away the fear and stress of Financial Planning but provide a jargon-free guide to wealth generation. From New York’s financial district to Valencia, The Dougherty Code is not only a strategic guidebook but reflects Dougherty’s personal journey and a genuine desire to improve the financial health of his clients.

With many books on financial planning being overly complex THE DOUGHERTY CODE Secrets of Financial Planning in Spain Revealed makes good on its promise to reveal the secrets of financial planning in Spain and is highly recommended!”

Peter Dougherty is a Financial Planner for BISSAN Wealth Management in Spain. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® in the U.S. and a European Financial Planner (EFP) in Spain. BISSAN has offices in both Barcelona and Bilbao.

Review by The BookViral