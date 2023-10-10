



Workers living in Torrevieja have something to celebrate, as the latest report from the National Statistics Institute (INE) related to disposable income no longer puts Torrevieja at the bottom of the list nationally.

The average income in Spain is a little less than 30,000 euro, 2,500 euro gross per month.

The richest municipality is once again Pozuelo, on the outskirts of Madrid, with an average annual income of 80,000 euro, although this is where many footballers reside, and so with 80,000 as an average, there are obviously many on the lower end of the scale.

Whereas Torrevieja used to be the poorest in Spain, being the municipality with the lowest household income in the entire country, it now reaches 17,227 average disposable income, although that is still little over half the national average.

Torrevieja has been knocked off the bottom spot by Higuera de Vargas, in Badajoz, with 12,737 euro of average income.

The data from the INE is also supported by the latest report from the Tax Agency on the personal income tax statistics for municipalities with more than 1,000 inhabitants – except for the Basque Country and Navarra, which are not part of the common regime -, which shows the average income declared in each locality.

In tax related terms, Pozuelo continues as the municipality with the highest income, as mentioned, although it has increased by 1.16% compared to 2020. Climbing to second place is Matadepera in Barcelona, which with an income of 69,511 euro, an increase of 17%, resulting in the jump from fourth place.

Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) repeats in third place with 63,007 euro, 2.3% more, while fourth goes to Sant Just Desvern (Barcelona), which climbs from seventh place after raising the declared income by 7.32 %, up to 58,640 euro.