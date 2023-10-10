



The Alicante Provincial Council has put out to public tender 11 cycle path projects throughout the province and two of them will be built in the municipality of Orihuela, where the investment exceeds 21,000 euro.

The first project is valued at 10,417.39 euro and consists of the construction of a cycle-pedestrian lane on the CV-923. This road, whose maintenance falls on the provincial institution, connects the municipality of Bigastro with the Oriolana district of Hurchillo. The new lane will cover the approximately 1.2 kilometres that separate both towns. On this same road, in addition, it is expected that the same public institution will undertake a work to widen the road as it passes through the curve where the Manuel Riquelme school is located and thus improve road safety at this point.

The second project being carried out in the region is valued at 11,285.51 euro and consists of the expansion, road reinforcement and construction of a pedestrian-cyclist lane on the CV-943. This new infrastructure will cover 3 kilometres between La Marquesa (rural area of ​​Los Montesinos) and Los Balcones, in Torrevieja, through land largely belonging to the municipality of Orihuela.

The network of cycle paths through Orihuela, however, is still scarce. Along with the ‘cycle streets’ that are in the centre of the urban area and the N-332 lane as it passes through the Oriola coast, there are hardly any cycle paths on the Camino de Beniel, between Palmeral and the Montepinar urbanisation and some sections on the Hurchillo road and between the district of La Campaneta and Redován. In this last case, the Generalitat is finalising the expropriation of land to complete the connection between both towns.