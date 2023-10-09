



Unions representing security staff at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport have stated that as of yet the management have not entered into negotiations with staff, and so their strike action will continue, with an intensified schedule that also sees strikes during the busy Christmas period.

The strikes take place for an hour in the morning, and an hour in the afternoon, and affect passenger flows as well as luggage and goods within the terminal.

Passengers are advised to arrive in plenty of time due to delays passing through security as a result.

The full schedule of dates for Alicante security staff strikes are:

October 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 31.

November 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 24, 25, 26 and 28.

December 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

January (2024) 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Of course, the dates are provisional and subject to change, and can be prevented if dialogue is entered into, according to the unions.