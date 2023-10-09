



Monóvar Atletico CD and CF Atletico Algorfa took a point apiece in a 3-3 six goals thriller in the FFCV G8 2nd Regional at the Campo de Football Santa Barbara stadium.

In a dramatic finale of the game Monovar were awarded a penalty to level in the 89th minute.

CD Cox defeated Elche Dream CF 3-0, Algueña CF drew 0-0 with Sporting Dolores, Sporting Albatera suffered a 2-1 home defeat against visitors Eldense C.

UD Aspe hit four goals without reply in a 4-0 win against UD La Coca-Aspense A.

YOUTH FOOTBALL

Racing San Miguel Youth took a point in a 3-3 draw against Rafal.

“The visit to Rafal ended in a three-goals tie, with an own goal and two goals from Amine Guemoumia. “We send all our wishes to Pau, who had to leave the game with a gash in his eyebrow,” said a spokesperson from RSM.

Meanwhile, Orihuela CF suffered a 1-0 home defeat against CF Sporting Albatera in the 2nd FFCV League 1st Infantil Regional Group 12, with Alvaro getting the decisive goal.

“We were delighted to gain our second consecutive victory of the season for the squad which takes it very seriously.

“Sporting has beaten one of the best teams in the league, in Orihuela CF. Congratulations guys!,” said a spokesperson from CF Sporting Albatera.

Pinoso CF came out on top in a 3-2 win five goals thriller against CF Sporting Albatera in the 3° Jornada Liga FFCV Segunda Regional Juvenil Grupo 23, with goals from Iker Sánchez and A. Fadel.