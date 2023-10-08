



CD Montesinos 2-1 Rafal

FFCV Segunda Regional G8 leaders CD Montesinos went nap – with their fifth win of the 2023-24 campaign – against CF Rafal at The Municipal Stadium.

Undefeated Montesinos have bagged 15 points under the helm of new manager Dani Pérez Williscroft, to remain top of the table.

In a goalless first half Rafal were tasked to keep Monte young star Anderson at bay.

Williscroft, who was serving a one match suspension, made changes on the hour mark, with substitutes Damian and Vadim entering the field.

Vadim opened the scoring, following an assist from Damian, firing the ball into the visitors net, to give Montesinos a 1-0 lead.

An error by Rafal’s keeper, who picked up the ball following a backpass, lead to Monte awarded a free kick inside the penalty area, that ended with Anderson netting to give the hosts a 2-0 lead on 85 minutes, his seventh goal of the season.

Rafal netted a consolation goal in added time to reduce the arrears to 2-1, in a game that saw Monte hit the woodwork three times.

The victory keeps Monte at the top, in what is the club’s best start to a season under the umbrella of former Racing San Miguel coach Williscroft. Man of the Match: Vadim.