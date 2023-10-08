



Maria, the Pink Ladies and the Pink Panthers, were at Zenia Boulevard last Friday where they raised over 1000 euro for the charity as they commemorated International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Torrevieja Council is now urgently planning the implementation of a Low Emissions Zone (ZBE) for it’s urban area, albeit a year after the original deadline, and with the suborbital flight of the Miura 1, the rocket manufactured in Elche, at 2.19am on Saturday, Spain finally entered the International ‘Space Race’.