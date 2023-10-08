



The Councillor for Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism in Torrevieja, Rosario Martínez, along with the president of the small business association in the town, APYMECO, Jorge Almarcha, were amongst delegates who presented a series of events this week to promote commerce in Torrevieja, as part of the “Local Commerce Month”, organised by the town hall, which will take place from October 10 to 31 in different parts of the town.

A mariner´s market on Paseo Vista Alegre, a craft market in La Mata, and a street food market in the Park of Nations will see traders from outside Torrevieja coming to the town to share their wares with locals, and, they hope, boost local commerce in different parts of Torrevieja.

In addition to all the activities, during Local Commerce Month a raffle will be held to encourage the purchase in local businesses of 10 vouchers for 100 euro, for purchases over 25 euro, in the more than 100 businesses participating in this campaign.

The winners will be announced on November 3, through the official Facebook page of the Commerce Department. Likewise, on Saturday, November 4, to close Local Commerce Month, the Local Commerce Gala will be held at the Torrevieja Casino.

LOCAL TRADE MONTH EVENTS SCHEDULE 2023

STREET FOOD MARKET (PARK OF NATIONS) FROM OCTOBER 11 TO 15

Wednesday, OCTOBER 11

7:00 p.m. Opening

8:00 p.m. Show: Zancudos Inauguration

9:30 p.m. Live: Concert by the pop music group “La Guardia”

Thursday, OCTOBER 12

12:30 p.m. Children: Clown Edy

1:30 p.m. Live: The Liverpool Band

8:00 p.m. Live: Dingolondango Swing

9:30 p.m. Comedy Night with: Jesús Manzano

Friday, OCTOBER 13

8:00 p.m. Show: Stilts

9:30 p.m. Live: Radio Days

Saturday, OCTOBER 14

12:30 p.m. Children: Storytelling

1:30 p.m. Live: Control Stone Tribute to Rolling Stones

8:00 p.m. Direct: Flaco and his Songs

9:30 p.m. Live: Concert of local music group “Lobos de Mar”

Sunday, OCTOBER 15

12:30 p.m. Children: Workshops

1:30 p.m. Live: Keeng Tribute to Queen

MARINER´S MARKET (PASEO VISTA ALEGRE) OCTOBER 20, 21 and 22

Friday, October 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, October 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Sunday, October 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

CRAFT MARKET IN LA MATA (PLAZA ENCARNACIÓN PUCHOL) OCTOBER 27, 28 AND 29

Friday, OCTOBER 27

5:00 p.m. Opening of positions

6:00 p.m. Presentation of the unique pieces contest

6:30 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

7:00 p.m. Workshop for children

7:30 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

9:00 p.m. Closing of the fair

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pottery workshop, stone carving demonstrations and loom weaving

Saturday, OCTOBER 28 (MORNING)

11:00 Opening of stalls

11:30 Musical parade by Sol Redó

12:00 Trade demonstration

12:30 Workshop for children

13:00 Musical parade by Sol Redó

Saturday, OCTOBER 28 (AFTERNOON)

5:00 p.m. Opening of positions

5:30 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

6:00 p.m. Trade demonstration

6:45 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

7:00 p.m. Workshop for children

7:30 p.m. Trade demonstration

8:00 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

9:00 p.m. Closing of the fair.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pottery workshop, stone carving and loom weaving demonstrations

Sunday, OCTOBER 29

11:00 a.m. Opening of positions

11:30 a.m. Sol Redó musical parade

12:00 p.m. Trade demonstration

12:30 p.m. Workshop for children

1:00 p.m. Trade demonstration

1:30 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

5:00 p.m. Opening of positions

5:30 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

6:00 p.m. Trade demonstration

6:30 p.m. Counting of votes and awarding of prizes for the unique pieces contest

7:00 p.m. Sol Redó musical parade

8:00 p.m. Closing of the fair

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. pottery workshop, stone carving demonstrations and loom weaving

SPORTS ACTIVITIES ON THE STREET

Saturday, October 14, at 11:00 a.m., Park of Nations (Food Trucks) Gluteboom

Sunday, October 15, at 11:00 a.m., Park of Nations (Food Trucks) Zumba

Sunday, October 22, at 11:30 a.m., Pedestrian Streets, Pirate Zumba

Saturday, October 28, at 9:30 a.m., (La Mata Artisan Market) Yoga

Tuesday, October 31, at 6:30 p.m., Pedestrian Streets (Halloween) Zumba Zombie + 8 p.m. Bloody Jumping (Nope, we have no idea either, but curiosity will no doubt win over!)

The post Food Trucks, a Mariner´s Market and a Craft Fair in Torrevieja in October first appeared on This Is Torrevieja – Torrevieja news and events.