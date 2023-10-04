



Not Just a Church Service on a Sunday Morning!

Thursdays 12:00 – 1300: Exercise for the Elderly. Slow & Gentle exercise to music. This class is led by Pat Jarnet, our 80 yr old Career Fitness guru who has always worked in this field. (She used to be on tv with Mr Motivator) so we are in good hands. There are chairs that can be used to either sit in or lean on to do the various exercises. But you have to be able to laugh at yourself when you can´t – or can only half do things… Humour is a must!

Also on Thursday mornings from 10:00 – 11:30 am we have our Card making class with Sue. We make Greeting Cards for all occasions, some chatter with a cuppa or companionable silence as we concentrate hard on cutting & colouring.

Mondays: Every Monday evening we have a Bible Study where we explore and discuss God´s Word. So many of us know “readings” from our youth, school or early adulthood. There is so much more to the bible. God´s word is as living and active today as when it was first written. The Bible is our handbook for living life well. It is the only book where the Author is present for each reading.

Tuesdays: A time for prayer, for our church, our community, our nation, our world. Together we can make a difference.

Every Friday 10:30 – 12:30 we have a Coffee Morning. An informal get together with your friends or come and make some new ones with cake & coffee – or tea! There is also an opportunity for Intercambio – to put that bit of Spanish into practice with native speakers!

Last Friday of each month. 10:30 – 11:30am SHARE Bereavement Counselling As in my article last month. “Grief can be confusing, and many other things, but it can be a huge source of comfort to know that there are people you can call upon to support you; to sit with you, listen without judgment, and oﬀer help when you need it. Grief is a common experience, yet so often, people try to endure it alone… While being alone at home surrounded by memories may have advantages for a time, sharing loss with others in a safe confidential space, oﬀers support, comfort, and a safe space to talk about your grief. Our stories, as part of a collective group, can protect us and those with whom we share, from alienation and isolation.”

First Saturday of every other month Next meeting Sat 7th October 2023. Did you know Aglow in the UK? In another country? Come along and meet ladies from different churches as we worship and share together. Aglow is a dynamic, global Kingdom movement with a single purpose: to see God’s will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.

And finally:

Sundays 11:00 – 12:15 Evangelical Sunday service with Praise & Worship and Bible based teaching.

Pilar Christian Community Church. Calle Canalejas 3, Pilar de la Horadada. phil.molloypccc@gmail.com English Service at 11am every Sunday. Info at: pilarchurch.com