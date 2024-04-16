



” Where every person matters but God matters most!

This month my reflection is on “time.” The most obvious place for us to go with the concept of time is most likely Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.”

This scripture is a great reassurance that some things never change. All in this list is as relevant now as when it was written circa 935 BC. This was written in the Old Testament, way before the New Testament came to be. Since then we have had many other epochs or ages and times. Which time would you have liked to be born into? I think I quite like where I am. This time, this age and this place. At this time I am so very grateful that I am not in Israel, or Ukraine or anywhere else where war and violence abounds. Do you ever think as you watch the news “there but for the grace of God, go I?”

There is an absolute that some things never change: like God’s grace, love, goodness and mercy. And there is another absolute that we as a human race just never seem to learn, that history repeats itself time and again: there is still war, greed, misuse of power, corruption, starvation, homelessness, hunger and thirst. Do we blame one for the other here? Is there not a tendency to say “Why would a loving God do this/let this happen.?” IS it really God’s fault? Does He not allow every single person to choose for themselves between right and wrong? Do you think He doesn’t grieve to see the horrors that man inflicts on fellow man? Do some like-minded people not group together and become entities for corruption and wrongdoing as much as those who get together and work for good? Are there not evil influences at work in this world and all the more through those who have tendencies for greed and power etc in their hearts?

Can we please be aware that there are forces at work in these situations who care nothing about innocent people on either side. Forces who only care about political gain and geographical strategies for their own ends. Can we add our prayers together and pray in unity for peace in Israel, in the entire region? In the world? The God of Moses, who performed so many amazing miracles, is still alive and well today. Can we pray for all the innocents, Israelis, Palestinians, and innocent citizens of other nations at war, that they may live in peace and in harmony. That our great God would guard them and guide them, secure them and provide for them. Pray this for all innocents caught up in wars around the globe. That just as in the days of Moses, God can provide fresh bread and water, enough for each day, plus medical aid, also so desperately needed in all war zones, that He would hear their cries and give peace to the nations. Amen.

