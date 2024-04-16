



Carlos Mazón, has announced the suspension of burning crop or agricultural or forestry waste until 15 October.

This was released after visiting the Advanced Command Post (PMA) of the fire in the Serra Ferrer between Tárbena and Xaló and which has affected approximately 600 hectares.

The suspension has already been published in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana which brings forward the measure by about two months.

He explained that the modification of the rule is caused by the risk of forest fires in the Valencian Community because of the notable deficit in precipitation, the unusually high temperatures, the strong and repeated onshore winds, the high water stress vegetation with low humidity content that facilitates fire and the lack of forecast for improvement of these conditions.

During his visit to the fire command post of the fire, Mazon expressed his gratitude to all the personnel who are working on the aerial and ground extinguishing of the fire “with professionalism, coordination and in an exemplary manner.”

He has shown his solidarity with the people evacuated due to this fire and has recognized the work of the mayors of the municipalities affected by the fire in providing them with care.