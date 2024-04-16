Mayor pays tribute to Orihuela Costa officers for saving 4 lives





The Mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, has paid tribute on Tuesday to the two Local Police officers who recently saving the lives of four bathers. Vegara was accompanied by the Councillor for Beaches, Manuel Mestre, and the Commissioner of the Local Police.

Vegara said that “all Orihuela residents are very proud of the Local Police because they are always ready to act. They ensure that we are able to live safely throughout the municipality. In this particular incident, the officers acted in a situation that could have ended in tragedy, but fortunately the bathers were rescued in time”.

The officers spoke of the events, recalling that “we saw two girls who could not get out of the water and two surfers who were trying to help them. We managed to organise volunteers to make a human chain and save them all”.

For their prompt action the Orihuela Town Hall has acknowledged the roles of both agents during these events.

The patrol was carrying out routine duties when they received an emergency call reporting a drowning incident Cala Bosque beach in La Zenia. The situation was critical, as two people were in danger of drowning, one of them being assisted by another person who was also at risk.

The Officers arrived at the scene and observed two surfers offering assistance to the two young women in distress. The girls were subsequently placed on a board by the surfers in an attempt to get them out of the dangerous area.

Despite the surfers’ efforts, the officers had to act quickly, managing to find a life buoy with a line of approximately two metres.

Given the lack of resources at the time, and the urgent need to act, the two officers formed a human chain. To do so, they asked for volunteers on the beach and thanks to their help they managed to reach the people affected and get them out of the danger zone, transferring them safely to the shore.

One of the individuals rescued showed signs of panic and anxiety. Medical assistance was called where it was able to treat her at the scene.