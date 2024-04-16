In Tuesday’s Spanish news, Pedro Sánchez to chair extraordinary gender violence meeting, man in court accused of trying to kill ex-partner with an axe, and septuagenarian on trial for killing sick husband before trying to end her own life.
Plus, financial eyes will look towards Washington from today.
Spanish News Headlines
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will chair a plenary session of the State Observatory of Violence against Women
that will be held in an extraordinary manner at the Moncloa Palace today, according to government sources.
According to data from the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, the number of women murdered by sexist violence in Spain already amounts to 9 in 2024 and 1,249 since 2003, while the number of minors murdered by gender violence would rise to 7 in 2024 and 57 since 2013.
The Provincial Court of Ciudad Real will begin to hear evidence from today, Tuesday, against a man who allegedly tried to murder his partner with an axe
when they were in divorce proceedings.
The prosecutor asks for the accused, a Moroccan in a regular situation in Spain, and with a history of drug-related crimes, nine years in prison for the crime of attempted homicide, as well as the prohibition of approaching closer than 300 metres his now ex-wife, for 10 years.
The Provincial Court of A Coruña will begin to hear evidence from today for an alleged murder that occurred on July 19, 2021. On the bench, a 71-year-old resident of Monfero accused of killing her sick husband, who had Alzheimer’s
, by giving him a “significant amount of medications.”
The case comes from the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Betanzos and the woman, who was 68 years old at the time of the events, faces a request for a sentence of 26 years in prison and a ban on approaching her two children for thirty years.
To read these articles in full, visit SpainToday.news
Business, Markets and Statistics
Tuesday is a local holiday in the A Coruña town of Ferrol.
On Tuesday the 16th we will have the release of Germany’s ZEW Survey, which could continue to reflect the improvement in expectations for its economy, consistent with the rebound in industrial production, exports, and order recorded in the month of February. This data will be accompanied by the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom, the CPI in Italy and the trade balance in the Eurozone.
In addition, in the USA on Tuesday the 16th we will know the data on construction licences and homes started in March. Coupled with this, we will know the US industrial production, after only advancing 0.1% in monthly terms in February.
Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, is in America, Washington DC to be precise, for the annual IMF/World Bank spring meeting, and on Tuesday he will be armed with the monthly statistics from the ONS on employment and wages, which will then be followed by the release of the IMF’s annual World Economic Outlook and its latest forecasts for UK growth (or decline).
In Wales, Vaughan Gething takes part in his first FMQs.
Things to Do
The Todo Tren 2024 tapas event is now on in Torrevieja
, taking place until 21 April.
For more local events, pick up The Leader newspaper
every Monday, and This is Torrevieja
for Torrevieja events.
Traffic and Travel
All this week, ROADPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, will be carrying out a speed awareness and enforcement campaign, focussing on one of the Fatal 4 most contributing factors in road traffic collisions.
For information and updates about driving in Spain, visit N332.es
Official Websites for Travel Information