Following on from the start of their awareness campaign about the use of e-scooters, Torrevieja Local Police have started an enforcement campaign to clampdown on their dangerous misuse. On Monday, several units of the Torrevieja Local Police carried out several checks on e-scooters, Personal Mobility Vehicles by classification, in different avenues and streets of the town. This initiative is carried out to verify that these vehicles were circulating correctly, and their technical conditions have not been altered. Likewise, drivers were informed of the recently approved regulations in Torrevieja that regulate the use of this type of vehicle.