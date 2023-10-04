



The Valencia regional government, now formed by a coalition of the PP and Vox, has announced a review of the law that paralyses the construction of 18,000 homes on the Valencian coast, including Cala Mosca on the Orihuela Costa.

The Minister of Territory, Salomé Pradas, has announced a review of the Territorial Action Plan for the Coastal Green Infrastructure (Pativel) that affects the sectors of Torreblanca Golf, Sant Gregori Golf, Puig beach, Bega de Cullera, Brosquil, Mareny de Tavernes, Rafelcaid in Gandia, and Cala Mosca in Orihuela.

The developments total 5,4 million square metres of land and feature 18,000 homes which were put into doubt by the Territorial Action Plan for the Coastal Green Infrastructure (Pativel) approved in May 2018 and endorsed last year by the courts.

However, the Minister of Environment, Water, Infrastructure and Territory, Salomé Pradas, recently announced that “the Pativel will be redefined, a plan that was approved with the backs of a good part of society”, a revision “that will make the environmental protection and sustainability with the arrival of investments in the Valencian Community.”

Pradas, however, did not clarify the status of all these urban developments that were paralysed for various reasons and that, if they did not meet the Pativel requirements, they would become protected non-developable land, with the promoters losing their urban planning rights.