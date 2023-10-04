



On Thursday 19 October 2023, ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ will be performing at ‘El Bar S C’ in the village of San Cayetano, near San Javier.

‘El Bar S C’ was opened by owners, Sally and Caroline, in July after a complete refurbishment and is proving popular with both English and Spanish residents, serving meals every day except Monday.

On Thursday 19 October they will be serving ‘English Afternoon Tea’ from 2.30pm and, at 3pm, there will be traditional English entertainment by ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ and their band.

Currently believed to be the only Morris team in Spain, ‘Costa Blanca Morris Dancers’ perform at indoor or outdoor social or charity events and are always looking for new members, men or women of any age. The dancers practice every Friday afternoon from 4 – 6pm at the Ayuntamiento, Plaza Florida, Pinar de Campoverde 03191 (near Pilar de la Horadada).

No previous experience is necessary as training will be given, so if you are looking for a fun and not too strenuous form of exercise, contact the Squire, Jean Tonge, by e-mail at costablancamorrisdancers@yahoo.com

Tables can be booked for the ‘English Afternoon Tea’ by calling into ‘El Bar S C’, Avd Tarquinales, 11 San Cayetano 30730 or by ringing Sally or Caroline on 711 030 590.