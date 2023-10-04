



The Costa Blanca International Concert Band under the musical direction of Jeremy Davies will give it’s first concert at the Union Musical, San Miguel on Saturday 28th.October starting at 7.30pm.

‘Top of the Pops’ will be the musical theme so come and join us for an evening of all your favourite hits, past and present. The band will be joined by the popular local singer Rebecca Holt.

We are very much looking forward to this event, tickets are available from The Card Shop in Punta Prima and Benimar or by phoning Graham on +34 711 056343 or Pat on +34 646 031 584.

The band is totally international with musicians from the UK, Spain, Norway and Germany. We are always looking for more players to join us, contact Graham by phone (above) or email robinsongraham256@googlemail.com.

Alternatively, just come along to one of our rehearsals, we rehearse every Friday downstairs at the library, San Miguel from 4.30pm.to 7pm, you will be made very welcome.’